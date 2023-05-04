Estate and Legacy Planning for Crypto Assets

Education is a crucial part of the crypto legacy plan, which differs from traditional asset planning. In my case, I need to make sure my daughter understands how to use the keys I leave her and some investment philosophy behind my decisions. I don’t want her having to go to the internet and ask how to use the 24 words Daddy left behind, as that is a sure way to get scammed. I also want her to know I have a 5-10 year time horizon and understand my plan for hodling vs. selling.