Crypto Firm FARE Protocol Raises $6.2M Ahead of Token Launch

The FARE ecosystem is built on probability smart contracts, which are triggered by transparent on-chain events based on probability variables. The first use case for the contracts is randomized minting and burning (or “winning” and “losing”) of the FARE token. The system is designed so the probability of losing or burning a token is higher than minting or winning, similar to how a real-world casino operates. Instead of a centralized “house” getting the profits, the collected FARE tokens are distributed to the ecosystem.