Amid Bankruptcy, Core Scientific Signs Bitcoin Mining Hosting Contracts for Almost 18,000 Machines

Core Scientific will host 6,914 mining rigs for Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE), 10,000 units for Ault Alliance (AULT), and 1,021 for LM Funding (LMFA). Once fully installed in May, they will bring the total number of machines the firm is hosting to about 70,000. That's on top of the 155,000 machines it uses to mine for itself as of March-end. The contracts are a mix of variable pricing and proceeds-sharing deals, the firm said.