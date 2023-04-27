Bitcoin
Chelsea Manning: 'I'm Trying to Put the Cryptography Back in Crypto'

The whistleblower turned security consultant also says the internet's basic infrastructure is not suited to privacy.

By Ian Allison, Cheyenne Ligon
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 27, 2023 at 10:26 p.m. UTC
Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Cheyenne Ligon is a CoinDesk news reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She has no significant crypto holdings.

AUSTIN, Texas — While Chelsea Manning, the whistleblower turned security consultant, is skeptical of cryptocurrencies, she has gotten involved in recent years with a privacy-focused token called Nym and says the cryptographic elements of the field intrigue her.

"I'm trying to put the cryptography back in crypto," Manning, the former U.S. Army private who spent seven years in prison for one of the largest leaks of documents in military history, said Thursday at Consensus 2023 here. She added that she is "skeptical of speculative assets in general. This goes for both fiat as well as digital."

Along the same theme of promoting privacy, she argued that the internet's basic infrastructure, which is more than a half-century old, is not suited to keeping information private. Privacy shouldn't be something "slapped on top" of the existing internet, but something considered from the start, Manning added.

Read full coverage of Consensus 2023 here.

Edited by Nick Baker.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

