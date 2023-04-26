A $1.4T Financial Giant Expands Its Money Market Fund on Polygon

In the wake of recent market volatility and banking crisis, investors have been pouring into money market funds to hedge their investment risks. With more institutional investors pushing further into digital assets, traditional finance (TradFi) players are using this opportunity to merge both worlds by offering such funds via blockchain technology. Most recently, Ondo Finance said it is offering a stablecoin alternative that will be pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by money-market funds that trade on traditional exchanges.