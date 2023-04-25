Bitcoin
Finance

Decentralized Exchange GMX Connects to Chainlink's Low-Latency Oracles Following Community Vote

GMX is the largest protocol on Arbitrum, with $567 million in total value locked.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 25, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. UTC
Derivatives trading now represents 70.3% of the entire crypto market, up from 68% in December. (Unsplash, Kanchanara)

(Unsplash)

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Arbitrum-based decentralized exchange GMX will connect to Chainlink's low-latency pricing oracles, which are designed to feed price data faster than regular oracles, to enhance its derivatives and perpetual swap exchange.

The exchange's native token, also named GMX, has surged by 78% since the turn of the year as capital continues to flow to Arbitrum-based protocols. Total value locked (TVL) on Arbitrum is at $2.1 billion as it gears up towards a record high; $567 million of that value is from GMX, according to DefiLlama data.

At press time, more than 96% of community votes approved the integration, with almost 2 million GMX tokens being used to vote.

A shift toward low-latency trading demonstrates how the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has evolved. Trading firms and hedge funds require lower latency platforms to ensure they can execute sophisticated trading strategies without being subject to delays.

"The low-latency oracles will bring the industry one step closer to the performance level that currently exists outside of it, while our economic alignment helps set the foundation for a more sustainable ecosystem," said Johann Eid, vice president of Go-To-Market at Chainlink Labs.

The new oracles will also help mitigate the risks of front-running.

GMX contributors have been working with Chainlink Labs since last year on the specifications of the new oracles, according to a GMX core developer.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

