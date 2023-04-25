Decentralized Exchange GMX Connects to Chainlink's Low-Latency Oracles Following Community Vote
GMX is the largest protocol on Arbitrum, with $567 million in total value locked.
Arbitrum-based decentralized exchange GMX will connect to Chainlink's low-latency pricing oracles, which are designed to feed price data faster than regular oracles, to enhance its derivatives and perpetual swap exchange.
The exchange's native token, also named GMX, has surged by 78% since the turn of the year as capital continues to flow to Arbitrum-based protocols. Total value locked (TVL) on Arbitrum is at $2.1 billion as it gears up towards a record high; $567 million of that value is from GMX, according to DefiLlama data.
At press time, more than 96% of community votes approved the integration, with almost 2 million GMX tokens being used to vote.
A shift toward low-latency trading demonstrates how the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has evolved. Trading firms and hedge funds require lower latency platforms to ensure they can execute sophisticated trading strategies without being subject to delays.
"The low-latency oracles will bring the industry one step closer to the performance level that currently exists outside of it, while our economic alignment helps set the foundation for a more sustainable ecosystem," said Johann Eid, vice president of Go-To-Market at Chainlink Labs.
The new oracles will also help mitigate the risks of front-running.
GMX contributors have been working with Chainlink Labs since last year on the specifications of the new oracles, according to a GMX core developer.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.