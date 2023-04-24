Crypto Exchange Binance Is Back in Russia, Lifts Restrictions on Russian Users: Report

When Binance announced the 10,000-euro limit for users inside Russia, it stated “the EU’s fifth package of restrictive measures against Russia” required the limitations. While the sanctions are still in place, this restriction no longer exists on Binance, according to media reports, and neither does the Russian bank cards ban. Last month, however, Binance prohibited peer-to-peer (p2p) trades in dollars and euros for Russian citizens and residents, leaving only the Russian ruble option. The Binance spokesperson confirmed this restriction remains.