Ether Erases All Gains From Shanghai Rally as Bitcoin, Crypto Prices Fall

Bitcoin
$27,261.83-3.62%
Ethereum
$1,839.40-5.48%
Binance Coin
$321.14+0.70%
XRP
$0.44436974-6.04%
Arbitrum
$1.45+0.35%
Cardano
$0.38036400-5.97%
Dogecoin
$0.07803542-7.25%
Aptos
$10.20-8.28%
Stellar
$0.09255700-3.04%
Polygon
$1.01-4.40%
Solana
$21.18-4.62%
Chainlink
$7.03-7.37%
Crypto.com
$0.06860859+0.72%
Polkadot
$5.83-4.88%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.41%
Litecoin
$85.13-4.83%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001023-3.32%
Tron
$0.06496797-0.83%
Avalanche
$16.87-8.81%
Uniswap
$5.42-6.30%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,807.90-3.31%
Cosmos
$10.75-6.50%
Internet Computer
$5.50-6.77%
Ethereum Classic
$19.22-4.23%
Monero
$151.69-1.41%
Quant
$107.95-1.73%
dYdX
$2.50-9.09%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.64-3.55%
Filecoin
$5.22-6.45%
Lido DAO
$2.04-5.02%
Hedera
$0.05935209-3.98%
Stepn
$0.33185258-4.31%
Curve DAO Token
$0.91757013-3.31%
BLUR
$0.57703990-8.13%
NEAR Protocol
$1.91-7.12%
VeChain
$0.02206651-5.37%
ApeCoin
$3.87-4.98%
Algorand
$0.18401733-3.82%
Decentraland
$0.56009490-5.53%
The Graph
$0.13624408-6.96%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.19-3.68%
Fantom
$0.42495412-9.38%
EOS
$1.04-3.53%
Aave
$68.77-5.31%
NEO
$10.95-7.42%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+3.97%
The Sandbox
$0.58660586-4.91%
Theta
$0.99006329-4.36%
Elrond
$38.29-3.33%
Tezos
$0.99400000-3.51%
Stacks
$0.67919253-8.30%
Flow
$0.90071807-4.56%
Axie Infinity
$7.82-4.63%
Immutable X
$0.92182789-5.96%
Synthetix
$2.47-9.24%
Luna Classic
$0.00010783-5.33%
Optimism
$2.28-6.82%
Maker
$680.06-4.90%
Bitcoin SV
$34.55-0.07%
Chiliz
$0.11980277-7.08%
PancakeSwap
$3.36-0.23%
Mina
$0.66357637-7.20%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-5.78%
Injective Protocol
$7.31-7.95%
eCash
$0.00002971-0.63%
FTX Token
$1.69-6.73%
IOTA
$0.19831343-4.04%
Dash
$48.52-6.13%
PAX Gold
$1,990.16-0.89%
Convex Finance
$5.21-5.46%
Zilliqa
$0.03071645+1.61%
Zcash
$36.22-3.93%
Mask Network
$4.56-7.79%
Woo Network
$0.25333290-7.27%
Loopring
$0.33883509-6.94%
THORChain
$1.37-8.57%
Compound
$38.57-4.90%
Enjin
$0.38224215-5.05%
Kava.io
$0.77514861-3.95%
Nexo
$0.66079458-3.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24446000-3.75%
Fetch.ai
$0.33247893-9.15%
NEM
$0.03674851-2.54%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.08-6.67%
Oasis Network
$0.06183156-9.51%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.21-5.30%
Qtum
$2.88-4.22%
Yearn Finance
$8,180.80-1.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.39+0.27%
Gala
$0.03941999-7.11%
Celo
$0.59941752-3.96%
SXP
$0.52536345-4.69%
Audius
$0.29037282-7.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000029-3.03%
FLOKI
$0.00002813-10.48%
Decred
$18.57-4.75%
Ravencoin
$0.02329885-4.52%
ICON
$0.28936462-5.63%
JasmyCoin
$0.00566716-6.73%
Kusama
$29.70-7.54%
Ankr
$0.03136134-5.24%
Helium
$1.78-2.60%
0x
$0.25531043-4.40%
Cartesi
$0.25481384-14.95%
Sushiswap
$1.02-4.88%
Polymath Network
$0.24085157-7.14%
Bifrost
$0.05956701-2.51%
IoTeX
$0.02347395-8.21%
UMA Protocol
$1.90-5.33%
Moonbeam
$0.36251698+2.92%
Band Protocol
$1.65-7.02%
Siacoin
$0.00388828-1.74%
Amp
$0.00352596-4.40%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01950987-7.53%
Waves
$1.88-7.10%
Joe
$0.52090205-11.11%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16622965-7.13%
OMG Network
$1.19-7.94%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03262606-5.52%
Skale
$0.03860311-5.73%
Wax
$0.06846592-3.95%
DigiByte
$0.00935391-1.98%
Lisk
$1.04+0.13%
MetisDAO
$27.39-4.11%
Livepeer
$5.53-5.13%
SafePal
$0.42519442-5.26%
Aragon
$3.33-5.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00373405-8.73%
Secret
$0.64449875-2.09%
Civic
$0.11770948+4.80%
Celsius
$0.26699928-9.43%
iExec RLC
$1.50-7.18%
Nano
$0.81146288-3.91%
Star Atlas
$0.00289625-3.12%
Numeraire
$17.02-3.55%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00258225-5.39%
Syscoin
$0.15268613-6.27%
Voyager Token
$0.34227102-7.84%
Dent
$0.00098297-6.11%
COTI
$0.08303671-6.49%
Spell Token
$0.00065585-6.64%
Ren
$0.09091494-6.92%
GAS
$3.14-2.88%
Bancor
$0.47036921-5.33%
Chromia
$0.15309138-5.90%
Keep Network
$0.15480295-3.21%
Steem
$0.21503787-2.87%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.51-4.00%
Augur
$7.49-1.72%
MOBOX
$0.50915123-0.71%
CEEK VR
$0.07674893-4.62%
WazirX
$0.16223138-4.84%
Request
$0.09288980-4.42%
NKN
$0.10562081-5.78%
XYO Network
$0.00491754-2.27%
Storj
$0.35877601-4.58%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.35-5.37%
Sun Token
$0.00574669-3.40%
Stormx
$0.00538144-2.24%
Serum
$0.18089970-6.66%
Orchid
$0.07927052-4.10%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23955572-5.70%
Moonriver
$7.55-5.55%
Polkastarter
$0.41133050-2.82%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26350795-1.70%
Verge
$0.00233993-5.68%
Index Chain
$0.05425004+2.82%
Raydium
$0.23616650-5.74%
Quickswap
$69.60-7.17%
Enzyme
$20.62-4.17%
CLV
$0.05825120-4.37%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00393032-3.12%
Harvest Finance
$31.95-4.54%
district0x
$0.02796091-4.27%
Kyber Network
$0.68283592-2.33%
SuperRare
$0.11494978-4.53%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08096804-4.08%
Quantstamp
$0.01609427+0.26%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.21508347+2.95%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00018807-4.30%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-13.49%
Holo
$0.00181426-6.93%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-11.00%
Saitama
$0.00151510-5.25%
Reef
$0.00258515-5.74%
LooksRare
$0.13265564-6.14%
WINkLink
$0.00008731-4.08%
Harmony
$0.02007127-8.10%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01911836-1.86%
Tether
$1.00+0.38%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.38%
Dai
$1.00+0.39%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Ether Erases All Gains From Shanghai Rally as Bitcoin, Crypto Prices Fall

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has dropped to its lowest point since April 9, CoinDesk data shows.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconApr 21, 2023 at 9:27 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 21, 2023 at 9:38 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Markets Indices Charts (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerJenny Johnson
President and CEOFranklin Templeton
Jenny Johnson - Consensus 2023 speaker
Jenny will discuss developing crypto-linked investment products in a bear market, the mood among her clients and her lon...
Secure Your Seat

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerJenny Johnson
President and CEOFranklin Templeton
Jenny Johnson - Consensus 2023 speaker
Jenny will discuss developing crypto-linked investment products in a bear market, the mood among her clients and her lon...
Secure Your Seat

Ether (ETH) dropped to as low as $1,833 Friday afternoon, its lowest price since April 9, CoinDesk data shows.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has now erased all price gains of its recent rally following the seamless implementation of the highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade.

ETH has declined more than 13% from a Tuesday high of $2,118. It has fallen 5.3% over the past 24 hours as investors continue to weigh macroeconomic and crypto-industry focused uncertainties that have afflicted the wider digital asset market.

The April 12 hard fork, the last major step in the transformation of the Ethereum blockchain from a proof-of-work to more energy-efficient proof-of-stake protocol, enabled withdrawals of some $35 billion worth of tokens locked in staking contracts. ETH began spiking a day after the event and surged to its highest level in 11 months. It had been lingering below $2,000 for most of the past year.

ETH’s steady decline since Tuesday has come amid a wider price slump. Bitcoin was recently trading as low as about $27,200, down more than 3% over the past 24 hours and has tumbled more than 10% from a high Tuesday comfortably above $30,000.

Crypto markets have been showing weakness in the past few days as concerns around sticky inflation, stock market earnings and looming recession have dragged prices lower, Edward Moya, senior market analyst of foreign exchange market maker Oanda, said Thursday on CoinDesk TV.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Read more about
MarketsEtherBitcoin