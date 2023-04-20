Polymesh Wins Binance as Node Operator on its Layer-1 Blockchain
The exchange will let POLYX holders stake that token on Binance by the end of this week.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is becoming a node operator on Polymesh and allow staking of the layer-1 blockchain’s POLYX token through its platform by the end of this week.
As a node operator, Binance will help run the blockchain, writing new blocks to certify transactions that enter the chain before broadcasting them to the Polymesh network. The exchange will also directly provide staking services to holders of the chain’s native token, letting them reap rewards on their holdings by locking up their tokens for a predetermined period of time.
The aim of the Binance partnership is to advance Polymesh’s mission to make regulated asset trading more accessible to a wide range of clients, Polymesh’s leadership said.
“Onboarding Binance as the newest node operator provides Polymesh with a massive boost in visibility, credibility, and security,” Graeme Moore, head of tokenization at Polymesh, said in a press release Thursday announcing the partnership.
Binance will become authorized as a Polymesh node operator and begin producing blocks by the end of this week, according to Moore. The exchange joins Polymesh’s 17 existing node operators.
The price of POLYX, which began the year near $0.11, has been around $0.17 lately. The token has a market capitalization of about $100 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.