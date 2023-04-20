Bitcoin
Finance

Polymesh Wins Binance as Node Operator on its Layer-1 Blockchain

The exchange will let POLYX holders stake that token on Binance by the end of this week.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
Apr 20, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Block Blockchain (Shubham Dhage/Unsplash)

(Shubham Dhage/Unsplash)

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is becoming a node operator on Polymesh and allow staking of the layer-1 blockchain’s POLYX token through its platform by the end of this week.

As a node operator, Binance will help run the blockchain, writing new blocks to certify transactions that enter the chain before broadcasting them to the Polymesh network. The exchange will also directly provide staking services to holders of the chain’s native token, letting them reap rewards on their holdings by locking up their tokens for a predetermined period of time.

The aim of the Binance partnership is to advance Polymesh’s mission to make regulated asset trading more accessible to a wide range of clients, Polymesh’s leadership said.

“Onboarding Binance as the newest node operator provides Polymesh with a massive boost in visibility, credibility, and security,” Graeme Moore, head of tokenization at Polymesh, said in a press release Thursday announcing the partnership.

Binance will become authorized as a Polymesh node operator and begin producing blocks by the end of this week, according to Moore. The exchange joins Polymesh’s 17 existing node operators.

The price of POLYX, which began the year near $0.11, has been around $0.17 lately. The token has a market capitalization of about $100 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

