Metropolitan Commercial Bank Is Almost Done Exiting Crypto Business

In fact, another bank - Provident Bancorp - blamed the crypto winter as the primary cause for the recent banking crisis. "Over the past few months the country has witnessed a chain of events that shook the foundations of the banking industry," wrote co-CEO Joe Reilly and Carol Houle in a shareholder's letter dated April 18. "These events came on the heels of a cryptocurrency downturn that affected many businesses, including some that we supported through our digital asset lending initiatives," they wrote.