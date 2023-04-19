Yoz Labs Raises $3.5M to Build Web3 Notification System
Led by early-stage venture firm Electric Capital, the funding round included several well-known Web3 investors and angels.
Yoz Labs, a Web3 notification platform, has raised $3.5 million to further its aim to make scalable messaging rails that would enable developers to send immediate on-chain notifications directly to users.
Led by early-stage venture firm Electric Capital, the funding round included several Web3 investors and angels such as Collab+Currency, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Form Capital, North Island, Mike Krieger and Naval Ravikant.
Yoz Labs describes itself as a Web3 platform designed to simplify user notification by offering a “low-to-no code interface” that only requires a smart contract to get started, according to the firm’s announcement.
Last month domain provider Unstoppable Domains rolled out its messaging service with Polygon, and Ethereum development shop ConsenSys in February acquired Hal, a blockchain notification platform.
“Notifications have been such a powerful tool in building best-in-class applications,” said Yoz Labs founder Will Liu. “As crypto gains more traction, you can argue that notifications are a prerequisite to unlock the next tier of consumer adoption.”
