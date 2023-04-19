Valuations and M&A Show Things Aren’t So Bad for Crypto

The valuation of crypto-related companies has converged with the rest of tech, a sign that the digital-asset industry is maturing. The recent crisis has pruned out non-viable players and investors are adopting a less speculative stance on this asset class. As crypto mining exemplifies, there may be room for certain subsectors of crypto to deliver superior performance compared with peers. Of particular interest are the blockchain security platforms – such as Fireblocks, Taurus or Copper – that offer solutions to protect digital assets like crypto. Valuations will be supported by specialized private investors and M&A activity driven by consolidation plays at the international level, either by geographic or technology consolidation.