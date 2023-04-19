Microsoft Working With Space and Time to Add Real-Time Blockchain Data for Azure Cloud
The agreement comes seven months after the tech giant led a strategic funding round for the crypto firm.
Microsoft (MSFT) and decentralized data platform Space and Time are working together to make real-time blockchain data available to developers directly from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
The move comes about seven months after Microsoft's venture capital arm, M12, led a $20 million strategic funding round for Space and Time.
The marketplace is the online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, which came in behind only Amazon Web Services among the largest cloud infrastructure services providers in the world in the fourth quarter, according to Statista data.
Space and Time offers real-time data indexed from major blockchains combined with off-chain datasets provided by customers. The end result is a hybrid transactional and analytic database that’s pre-loaded with real-time blockchain-native data.
The one-click deployment through the Azure Marketplace gives developers the ability to access, manage and perform analytics on the blockchain data. Businesses can build on the blockchain without revamping their existing tech architecture.
“Partnering with Microsoft makes a lot of sense for us and to build with Azure adds a tremendous amount of value for our organization as we build these pillars to ensure that the world has verifiable data in a time where the complexity of data and the transparency of data is going to be more vital than it's ever been,” Space and Time co-founder and CEO Nate Holiday told CoinDesk in an interview.
