Rocket Pool Made It Cheaper to Stake ETH Through Its Platform Following Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade
The staking protocol gave users access to their staking rewards and lowered the barrier of entry to create an Ethereum validator.
Rocket Pool, a decentralized Ethereum-based staking service, deployed its Atlas upgrade Monday night, introducing architectural changes and making the protocol compatible with Ethereum’s Shapella hard fork upgrade.
Rocket Pool’s recent upgrade gives node operators immediate access to their staking rewards and lowers the barrier of entry to spin up an Ethereum validator, or “minipool,” in the protocol’s parlance. Instead of providing 16 ether (ETH), node operators can supply just eight plus some RPL – Rocket Pool’s governance token – to form a minipool, decreasing the amount of capital required to participate in Ethereum’s staking process.
“Minipools with only 8 ETH bonded by their owning node operator are matched with 24 ETH from the staking pool (provided by rETH holders) in order to make a validator,” according to Rocket Pool documents.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.