DeFi Protocol Balancer Experiences Budget Cuts, Headcount Slashes Ahead of Strategy Pivot

Balancer’s OpCo, which manages the protocol’s front end, has laid off two engineers and reduced its operating budget, the providers’ team revealed during the Discord call attended by more than 20 people. The headcount reduction comes as the protocol turns its focus toward improving its user interface and marketing. To that end, the platform’s service provider, Orb Collective, which directs the protocol’s design, marketing and regulatory strategies, will build out a specialized marketing team that can discuss the mechanics of how Balancer works with the platform’s users. The new outreach strategy will also feature a “crypto Twitter-native voice.”