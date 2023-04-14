Bitcoin Miner Bitdeer Stock Slumps Nearly 30% at Trading Debut

The Singapore-based firm is one of the largest miners in the world, shows a March prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It has six mining sites across Washington state, Texas, Tennessee and Norway, with a total energy capacity of 775 megawatts (MW) as of the end of 2022, about 200 MW less than what it had estimated in February 2022. Its hashrate or computing power at the end of January stood at a total of 16.2 exahash per second (EH/s), second only to bankrupt Core Scientific (CORZ) and higher than Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA).