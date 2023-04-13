ROOK Investors Begin Swapping Tokens for $25M Crypto Treasury

"This has been a dynamic, collaborative process, designed to accommodate the community’s wishes for the ROOK token and the new Incubator DAO." Rook Labs' pseudonymous CEO Hazard told CoinDesk in a Discord message. "We’re grateful for the enthusiastic participation of ROOK holders and community members, and are happy to see the tokenholders of Incubator DAO exercising their new autonomy. From here, Rook Labs will move forward with our objective of building innovative MEV infrastructure, operating within the bounds of real-world legal and regulatory frameworks and business imperatives."