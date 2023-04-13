Exploit Involving Aave and Yearn Helped Users Make Money

The reason, Aave-Chan initiative founder and former Aave integrations lead Marc Zeller says, is because the exploiter paid back Aave users’ USDT debts as part of the flash loan heist. CoinDesk estimates they recouped over $350,000 whereas the exploiter – who repaid every USDT position on Aave version (v)1 in a flash loan – cashed out millions of dollars in stablecoins before converting to ether (ETH) and transferring funds to mixer Tornado Cash.