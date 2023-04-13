DeFi Exchange Uniswap Launches Uniswap Mobile Wallet

The Uniswap mobile wallet will allow users to buy cryptocurrencies for fees as low as 2.55%, nearly half what some competing DeFi protocols charge, Uniswap said in the release. Users can also swap funds on popular DeFi platforms, including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism. The wallet features in-app token price and NFT data, allowing users to favorite tokens and wallet addresses so they can track the trading activity that matters most to them.