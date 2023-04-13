DeFi Exchange Uniswap Launches Uniswap Mobile Wallet
The mobile wallet will allow users to buy crypto with fees as low as 2.55% and swap funds between various DeFi platforms.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange Uniswap has launched a mobile wallet application to promote wider DeFi wallet adoption and support on-the-go trading, according to a Thursday press release.
The Uniswap mobile wallet will allow users to buy cryptocurrencies for fees as low as 2.55%, nearly half what some competing DeFi protocols charge, Uniswap said in the release. Users can also swap funds on popular DeFi platforms, including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism. The wallet features in-app token price and NFT data, allowing users to favorite tokens and wallet addresses so they can track the trading activity that matters most to them.
Those features, the app's creators hope, will encourage users to custody their own crypto with DeFi wallets, which traditionally have a higher barrier to entry than more centralized modes of buying and storing cryptocurrencies.
"Too many people get stuck at the starting line," the press release reads. "We get thousands of user support tickets from Uniswap Web App users confused by self-custody wallets. So, we're proud to bring you a self-custodial wallet that is simple, safe, and easy to use."
Early access TestFlight users can now download the app through the iOS App Store. Apple has approved the Uniswap mobile wallet in several countries, with more countries to follow, according to the press release. Which countries have thus far received approval remains unclear. It also remains uncertain if and when the mobile wallet will be available on Google Play.
