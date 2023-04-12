Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Only a Small Step Forward: Bank of America

Bitcoin
$29,945.40-0.39%
Ethereum
$1,868.44-2.53%
XRP
$0.50396389-2.89%
Binance Coin
$318.67-3.25%
Cardano
$0.39532400-3.11%
Arbitrum
$1.17-4.71%
Aptos
$11.25-3.01%
Dogecoin
$0.08193345-3.31%
Stellar
$0.10313500-1.95%
Polygon
$1.09-2.99%
Solana
$23.45+4.92%
Polkadot
$6.28-1.56%
Chainlink
$7.18-2.87%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.15%
Crypto.com
$0.06763340-1.86%
Litecoin
$91.68-3.86%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001085-2.20%
Avalanche
$18.07-0.67%
Uniswap
$5.84-2.89%
Tron
$0.06418331-4.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,889.64-1.11%
Cosmos
$11.12-1.67%
Quant
$122.40-1.56%
Ethereum Classic
$21.24+0.93%
Monero
$160.32+0.39%
Internet Computer
$5.21+0.18%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.01-1.43%
Filecoin
$5.93-2.27%
dYdX
$2.41-5.10%
Lido DAO
$2.21-9.53%
Stepn
$0.36872263-2.77%
Hedera
$0.06345144-3.72%
Curve DAO Token
$0.99364670-3.48%
NEAR Protocol
$2.08+0.36%
VeChain
$0.02432669-2.17%
BLUR
$0.56834245-3.13%
ApeCoin
$4.25-1.78%
Algorand
$0.21373668-2.82%
Fantom
$0.48836383-0.16%
EOS
$1.20-3.44%
Decentraland
$0.58940883-4.07%
Stacks
$0.93652540+0.67%
The Graph
$0.14359468-3.31%
Aave
$77.36-2.68%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.22-2.16%
NEO
$12.07-2.18%
The Sandbox
$0.62971162-3.08%
Tezos
$1.09-2.65%
Theta
$1.03-4.34%
Elrond
$40.12-2.37%
Flow
$0.97058418-2.99%
Immutable X
$1.07-0.07%
Axie Infinity
$8.44-2.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99960599+4.54%
Luna Classic
$0.00012246-1.70%
Synthetix
$2.56-3.73%
Optimism
$2.21-5.21%
Maker
$712.48-0.70%
Chiliz
$0.12690772-4.88%
Bitcoin SV
$35.49-2.80%
PancakeSwap
$3.62-3.97%
Mina
$0.72435262-2.99%
Dash
$55.28-3.71%
IOTA
$0.21743498-3.43%
eCash
$0.00003087-2.91%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-1.07%
Mask Network
$5.35-3.84%
Zcash
$38.78-1.29%
Injective Protocol
$6.58+3.54%
Convex Finance
$5.36-3.04%
PAX Gold
$2,022.16-0.02%
THORChain
$1.60-2.48%
Zilliqa
$0.02886674-2.61%
Loopring
$0.34822183-2.79%
FTX Token
$1.32+1.17%
Kava.io
$0.90850984-1.83%
Compound
$42.42-2.84%
Enjin
$0.41298762-4.37%
Basic Attention Token
$0.26736500-4.82%
Woo Network
$0.22208548-1.36%
Nexo
$0.65426562-4.92%
NEM
$0.03942963-4.22%
Fetch.ai
$0.33743927-4.54%
FLOKI
$0.00003425-1.44%
Yearn Finance
$9,138.42+4.60%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.91-2.13%
Qtum
$3.15-2.37%
Celo
$0.65744448-3.80%
SXP
$0.57461156-7.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-2.71%
Audius
$0.32085346+4.40%
Decred
$20.74-2.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.29-2.66%
Ravencoin
$0.02554714-2.52%
Gala
$0.04010874-4.16%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.59-4.47%
Kusama
$33.38-0.55%
Oasis Network
$0.05919264-4.17%
Ankr
$0.03523772-2.53%
JasmyCoin
$0.00588485-2.86%
ICON
$0.29111166-6.36%
0x
$0.27615381-2.97%
Sushiswap
$1.10-2.68%
IoTeX
$0.02765552-3.32%
Bifrost
$0.06011319-3.14%
UMA Protocol
$2.06-1.83%
Band Protocol
$1.84-5.38%
Moonbeam
$0.37259654-1.63%
Siacoin
$0.00420017-1.81%
Waves
$2.11-3.29%
Amp
$0.00373395-1.45%
TerraUSD
$0.02138256+0.16%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20736487+1.16%
Helium
$1.42-1.77%
Joe
$0.59258937-4.18%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04064116-2.79%
OMG Network
$1.38-10.07%
Skale
$0.04008569-5.52%
Wax
$0.07210712-4.10%
Livepeer
$6.55-7.68%
Polymath Network
$0.16021474+4.73%
Lisk
$1.09-2.52%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
MetisDAO
$28.54-8.08%
DigiByte
$0.00945888-3.55%
SafePal
$0.46749771-4.80%
Cartesi
$0.15017054-2.37%
Celsius
$0.33397178-3.77%
Nervos Network
$0.00415104-4.88%
Aragon
$3.22+4.21%
Secret
$0.67796660-2.20%
iExec RLC
$1.71-1.58%
Nano
$0.90981171-1.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00323024-2.29%
Numeraire
$18.78-1.66%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00284217-2.76%
Civic
$0.10995643-0.88%
Syscoin
$0.16449211-4.38%
Dent
$0.00109265-1.20%
Spell Token
$0.00075513-4.35%
Bancor
$0.52526249-1.73%
Ren
$0.09815577-7.70%
GAS
$3.35-1.83%
Voyager Token
$0.32513908-3.16%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Chromia
$0.16319484-3.91%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72-3.64%
Augur
$7.96-1.26%
Request
$0.11247137+11.86%
CEEK VR
$0.08526201-2.20%
COTI
$0.07664032-2.67%
Steem
$0.21337944-4.28%
WazirX
$0.17871401-2.86%
NKN
$0.12398443-6.28%
MOBOX
$0.48535551-2.68%
XYO Network
$0.00534818-1.65%
Storj
$0.38678010-3.76%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.60-1.92%
Stormx
$0.00583990-2.90%
Sun Token
$0.00608975-3.68%
Orchid
$0.08983570-1.40%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27148845-0.04%
Serum
$0.19189566+6.44%
Moonriver
$8.52-3.10%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30783544+4.30%
Polkastarter
$0.44099641-2.21%
Verge
$0.00252083-2.98%
Index Chain
$0.05452377-2.19%
Quickswap
$78.27-3.89%
Raydium
$0.24608562+1.56%
Enzyme
$22.17-3.69%
CLV
$0.06676026+4.34%
district0x
$0.03297157+4.16%
Harvest Finance
$35.92-3.07%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00409056+1.63%
Kyber Network
$0.74866548-3.85%
SuperRare
$0.12201449-3.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08962620-0.45%
Quantstamp
$0.01665026-0.53%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23303803-3.24%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021626-4.94%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.46%
Holo
$0.00195353-2.40%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000000.13%
Saitama
$0.00163649-5.66%
Reef
$0.00280188-2.57%
LooksRare
$0.14068941-2.30%
WINkLink
$0.00008857-1.62%
Harmony
$0.02140883-2.93%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02070550-0.46%
Tether
$1.00+0.15%
USD Coin
$0.99978735+0.14%
Dai
$0.99980602+0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Only a Small Step Forward: Bank of America

The blockchain’s likely inability to increase throughput in the short term and increasing competition from alternative networks will constrain its adoption and usage, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 6:48 a.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Ethereum first introduced the idea of blockchain operating systems compatible with smart contracts and decentralized applications, but the platform suffers from limited throughput despite benefiting from this first-mover advantage, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report from last week.

The Shanghai upgrade (aka Shapella), due to occur later today, will enable validators to withdraw staked ether (ETH) and rewards that have been locked up.

The Shappella upgrade does not address scalability, “but acts as a precursor for future upgrades, providing a small step forward,” analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote.

Bank of America sees Ethereum upgrades as “significant technological accomplishments, but not necessarily more significant or advanced than those implemented by next-generation blockchains that have emerged as viable alternatives.”

The bank says Ethereum’s likely inability to increase throughput in the short term, and increasing competition from alternative blockchains will constrain its adoption and usage.

Ethereum’s “long-term viability” is dependent on the execution of its development roadmap, the report said. This includes the implementation of a sharding approach called Danksharding, which aims to reduce the costs of transactions originating on scaling solutions and cut the processing and storage requirements for validators.

However, Danksharding is still years away, which increases the risk that developers will move to other blockchains to build applications, the note said.

The main concern around the Shanghai liquidity event is that validators could withdraw and sell staked ETH, which makes up 16% of the total ETH supply, but the withdrawal process is designed to “prevent a short-term mass exodus of validators and the resulting security risks,” the note added.

The bank expects heightened volatility around the upgrade due to decreased liquidity, derivatives activity, and because of the ether price action seen around the previous upgrade, the Merge.

Read more: Ether Capital CEO; Shanghai Upgrade Likely to Be ‘Nonevent’ on ETH’s Price

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Read more about
Bank of AmericaEthereumShanghai upgrade