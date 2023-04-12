Crypto Exchange FTX Could Reopen, Its Attorney Says; Firm’s FTT Token Surges
FTT's price more than doubled.
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed spectacularly in November, is considering reopening at some point in the future as it navigates bankruptcy, its attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell said in a court hearing on Wednesday.
One potential option discussed was to let FTX's creditors convert a portion of their holdings to a stake in a reopened exchange.
FTX's FTT token more than doubled in price following the news.
The FTX attorneys also told the court they've recovered $7.3 billion in liquid assets from the defunct exchange, up from January's $1.9 billion tally. However, they added, FTX is still "far away from an equity distribution."
UPDATE (April 12, 2023, 17:55 UTC): Adds the amount FTX has recovered and updates size of FTT's surge.
UPDATE (April 12, 2023, 18:27 UTC): Updates size of FTT's surge.
