Crypto Exchange FTX Could Reopen, Its Attorney Says; Firm’s FTT Token Surges

Bitcoin
$29,975.69-0.79%
Ethereum
$1,908.92+0.03%
Binance Coin
$319.78-1.92%
XRP
$0.50402197-2.20%
Cardano
$0.40252700+0.01%
Arbitrum
$1.19-3.03%
Aptos
$11.38-4.29%
Dogecoin
$0.08284990-2.12%
Stellar
$0.10370300-2.12%
Polygon
$1.10-1.32%
Solana
$24.05+2.80%
Polkadot
$6.41-0.73%
Chainlink
$7.26-1.37%
Binance USD
$0.99986406+0.03%
Crypto.com
$0.06792103-1.44%
Litecoin
$91.84-3.53%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001094-1.59%
Uniswap
$5.93-1.03%
Avalanche
$18.09-1.35%
Tron
$0.06485298-2.87%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,060.17-0.96%
Cosmos
$11.28+0.03%
Ethereum Classic
$22.38+2.97%
Quant
$123.08-1.28%
Monero
$161.99+0.32%
Internet Computer
$5.36+1.84%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.72-0.61%
Filecoin
$5.96-1.66%
dYdX
$2.47-2.92%
Lido DAO
$2.28-4.47%
Stepn
$0.37450245-1.52%
Curve DAO Token
$1.03+0.61%
Hedera
$0.06354809-3.31%
NEAR Protocol
$2.20+6.62%
VeChain
$0.02443506-2.41%
BLUR
$0.56637692-5.17%
ApeCoin
$4.41+0.73%
Algorand
$0.21543075-2.87%
Fantom
$0.50250935+2.26%
Decentraland
$0.60896177-0.47%
EOS
$1.21-2.76%
The Graph
$0.14786706-0.58%
Aave
$78.44-1.06%
Stacks
$0.90822846-8.86%
NEO
$12.18-3.40%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.21-1.90%
The Sandbox
$0.66352901+1.63%
Tezos
$1.10-1.69%
Theta
$1.04-2.76%
Elrond
$40.70-1.07%
Immutable X
$1.12+1.76%
Flow
$0.98354043-1.54%
Axie Infinity
$8.59-2.03%
FTX Token
$2.93+111.72%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99943871+3.34%
Luna Classic
$0.00012386-2.22%
Synthetix
$2.58-2.45%
Optimism
$2.29-1.70%
Maker
$718.38-1.32%
Chiliz
$0.12925920-2.39%
Bitcoin SV
$35.81-1.24%
PancakeSwap
$3.63-2.36%
Mina
$0.73952396-1.04%
Dash
$55.74-2.75%
IOTA
$0.22112062-1.83%
eCash
$0.00003116-2.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-1.64%
Mask Network
$5.43-2.42%
Injective Protocol
$6.75+3.85%
Zcash
$39.36-1.62%
Convex Finance
$5.47-1.00%
PAX Gold
$2,029.97+0.57%
THORChain
$1.60-2.61%
Zilliqa
$0.02930200-0.99%
Loopring
$0.35104807-2.35%
Kava.io
$0.90257688-3.99%
Compound
$42.88-2.44%
Enjin
$0.41955764-3.39%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27383100-3.24%
Woo Network
$0.24104918+6.78%
Nexo
$0.68216423+0.60%
Fetch.ai
$0.34248335-3.57%
NEM
$0.03970263-3.87%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.31+0.59%
FLOKI
$0.00003379-1.58%
Yearn Finance
$9,159.09-1.73%
Qtum
$3.20-1.63%
Gala
$0.04417597+5.84%
Celo
$0.67028539-2.02%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.33-1.83%
SXP
$0.57626177-6.16%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-0.37%
Decred
$20.83-1.70%
Ravencoin
$0.02603702-0.35%
Oasis Network
$0.06127361-1.20%
Audius
$0.30982039+0.94%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.81-1.08%
Kusama
$33.97+0.22%
Ankr
$0.03530799-2.81%
JasmyCoin
$0.00603373-1.87%
ICON
$0.29445911-5.31%
0x
$0.27763906-2.27%
Sushiswap
$1.12-2.55%
IoTeX
$0.02822168-2.44%
Bifrost
$0.06226538+4.05%
UMA Protocol
$2.07-1.52%
Band Protocol
$1.88-2.91%
Helium
$1.53+5.12%
Moonbeam
$0.37327662-1.63%
Siacoin
$0.00419014-1.41%
Waves
$2.14-2.61%
Amp
$0.00373502-0.60%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20603478-2.04%
Joe
$0.59627644-4.28%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04063421-3.00%
OMG Network
$1.41-8.33%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Skale
$0.04175550-1.18%
Wax
$0.07248697-3.06%
Livepeer
$6.52-5.75%
Polymath Network
$0.16019165-8.52%
MetisDAO
$29.25-2.84%
Cartesi
$0.15731648+2.90%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
DigiByte
$0.00955495-2.62%
SafePal
$0.47606744-2.74%
Lisk
$1.06-5.31%
Celsius
$0.34277003-1.16%
Nervos Network
$0.00427957-2.05%
Aragon
$3.26+0.27%
iExec RLC
$1.77+1.19%
Secret
$0.67808263-2.22%
Nano
$0.91522554-1.55%
Star Atlas
$0.00331639+0.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00285852-2.21%
Numeraire
$18.56-3.01%
Dent
$0.00111739-1.46%
Civic
$0.10888672-1.25%
Syscoin
$0.16292573-4.87%
Spell Token
$0.00076377-4.50%
Bancor
$0.52711806-1.22%
Ren
$0.09990973-5.90%
GAS
$3.37-1.76%
Voyager Token
$0.32819439-3.79%
Chromia
$0.16758614-2.29%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.91+0.16%
Augur
$8.08+0.18%
COTI
$0.07812980-1.84%
CEEK VR
$0.08615211-0.54%
Steem
$0.21590199-3.08%
WazirX
$0.17717850-3.75%
Request
$0.10387493-0.09%
NKN
$0.12285912-5.00%
MOBOX
$0.48411420-1.59%
Serum
$0.27022435+39.24%
XYO Network
$0.00532407-1.09%
Storj
$0.39155159-2.37%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.64+0.23%
Stormx
$0.00589830-1.83%
Sun Token
$0.00608260-4.27%
Orchid
$0.08933055-1.95%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27459406+2.20%
Moonriver
$8.66-2.30%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30060673-3.92%
Polkastarter
$0.44607031-0.64%
Raydium
$0.29944959+20.12%
Verge
$0.00254845-1.92%
Index Chain
$0.05509290-1.04%
Quickswap
$78.90-2.73%
Enzyme
$22.16-2.49%
CLV
$0.06650219+4.03%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00430054+4.87%
district0x
$0.03238375+11.63%
Harvest Finance
$35.80-3.03%
Kyber Network
$0.75748055-3.40%
SuperRare
$0.12301744-2.08%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08989501-0.35%
Quantstamp
$0.01703746-5.47%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24754483+2.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021720-2.75%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.23%
Holo
$0.00199868-1.12%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.14%
Saitama
$0.00167342-2.66%
Reef
$0.00285043-1.83%
LooksRare
$0.14476863+0.05%
WINkLink
$0.00008875-1.29%
Harmony
$0.02206608-0.86%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02088963-0.11%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99958062+0.04%
Dai
$0.99983688+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Exchange FTX Could Reopen, Its Attorney Says; Firm’s FTT Token Surges

FTT's price more than doubled.

By Cheyenne Ligon
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 5:42 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. UTC
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Appears In New York Court For Arraignment Hearing

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried leaving vehicle for hearing (Getty Images)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBrett Harrison
Founder and CEOArchitect
Brett Harrison - Consensus 2023 speaker
Don't miss "FTX: What Happened" with the former president of FTX's U.S. arm and Anthony Scaramucci.
Secure Your Seat

Cheyenne Ligon is a CoinDesk news reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She has no significant crypto holdings.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBrett Harrison
Founder and CEOArchitect
Brett Harrison - Consensus 2023 speaker
Don't miss "FTX: What Happened" with the former president of FTX's U.S. arm and Anthony Scaramucci.
Secure Your Seat

FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed spectacularly in November, is considering reopening at some point in the future as it navigates bankruptcy, its attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell said in a court hearing on Wednesday.

One potential option discussed was to let FTX's creditors convert a portion of their holdings to a stake in a reopened exchange.

FTX's FTT token more than doubled in price following the news.

Read more: Dreams of Rebooting FTX Face Cold Reality That Its Technology Wasn't Well-Regarded

CoinDesk - Unknown

FTT surges (CoinDesk)

The FTX attorneys also told the court they've recovered $7.3 billion in liquid assets from the defunct exchange, up from January's $1.9 billion tally. However, they added, FTX is still "far away from an equity distribution."

UPDATE (April 12, 2023, 17:55 UTC): Adds the amount FTX has recovered and updates size of FTT's surge.

UPDATE (April 12, 2023, 18:27 UTC): Updates size of FTT's surge.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Cheyenne Ligon

Cheyenne Ligon is a CoinDesk news reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She has no significant crypto holdings.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Cheyenne Ligon

Cheyenne Ligon is a CoinDesk news reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She has no significant crypto holdings.

Read more about
FTXBankruptcyFTT