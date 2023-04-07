Crypto Derivatives Exchange dYdX Ices Canadian Market

Bitcoin
$28,042.58+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,857.64+0.26%
XRP
$0.50598053+0.07%
Binance Coin
$312.59+0.98%
Cardano
$0.38912800+1.08%
Arbitrum
$1.18+1.00%
Dogecoin
$0.08356903+2.70%
Aptos
$11.07+2.92%
Stellar
$0.10413600-0.39%
Polygon
$1.10-0.91%
Solana
$20.25+0.49%
Polkadot
$6.19+1.01%
Chainlink
$7.16+0.41%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.17%
Crypto.com
$0.06816438-0.37%
Litecoin
$90.21+0.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097+0.93%
Tron
$0.06674816+1.11%
Uniswap
$5.88-0.48%
Avalanche
$17.53-0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,103.02+0.38%
Cosmos
$11.03+0.35%
Quant
$121.04+1.12%
Ethereum Classic
$20.39+0.46%
Monero
$159.18+0.48%
Internet Computer
$4.96+0.82%
dYdX
$2.45+0.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$124.17+0.80%
Filecoin
$5.72-1.34%
Lido DAO
$2.35-2.63%
Stepn
$0.37011528-1.77%
Hedera
$0.06421573-1.06%
Curve DAO Token
$1.00-3.42%
VeChain
$0.02404012-0.42%
NEAR Protocol
$1.97-0.34%
BLUR
$0.54814983+1.08%
ApeCoin
$4.21+0.07%
Algorand
$0.21529756-1.40%
Decentraland
$0.59875789-0.73%
EOS
$1.19-1.66%
The Graph
$0.14209745-0.15%
Fantom
$0.45095611-1.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.25+1.36%
Aave
$75.89-0.99%
NEO
$12.13-2.04%
Stacks
$0.84364297+4.78%
The Sandbox
$0.63364038-1.05%
Theta
$1.04-1.16%
Tezos
$1.09-0.72%
Elrond
$40.34-1.03%
Flow
$0.97983852-0.46%
Axie Infinity
$8.48-1.02%
Immutable X
$1.03+0.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00012552+1.42%
Synthetix
$2.60-1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95513261-4.35%
Optimism
$2.27+1.31%
Chiliz
$0.13076075-5.09%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.29%
Maker
$700.67+1.74%
Bitcoin SV
$35.69+0.12%
Mina
$0.72909850+0.18%
Dash
$55.53-0.28%
IOTA
$0.22231667-1.55%
eCash
$0.00003147-0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.31%
Mask Network
$5.54+3.71%
Zcash
$38.71+0.99%
PAX Gold
$2,030.39+0.41%
Convex Finance
$5.31+1.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02903141-0.02%
THORChain
$1.57+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$5.67+4.70%
Enjin
$0.43972138-2.51%
Loopring
$0.34838561-0.38%
Compound
$42.70+1.46%
FTX Token
$1.26+1.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27313900-3.66%
Kava.io
$0.86454232+0.97%
Nexo
$0.67217572+2.08%
NEM
$0.03978748-5.08%
SXP
$0.62802019-4.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.33534723-1.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003496+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.20538045-0.20%
Celo
$0.69704779+3.18%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.87-0.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.35+6.15%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-1.71%
Qtum
$3.10-1.38%
Decred
$21.01-0.19%
Yearn Finance
$8,589.83-0.47%
Ravencoin
$0.02563570+0.97%
ICON
$0.31933852-1.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.63-0.54%
Gala
$0.03999784+0.80%
Audius
$0.30398590+3.55%
Oasis Network
$0.05849482-1.04%
Kusama
$32.43+0.33%
0x
$0.28491579+2.20%
Ankr
$0.03478411-0.46%
Sushiswap
$1.09-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00568860+7.06%
IoTeX
$0.02762018-1.34%
Bifrost
$0.06077205+11.48%
UMA Protocol
$2.08+1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.84+0.43%
Siacoin
$0.00424049-2.78%
Moonbeam
$0.37243931+0.32%
Waves
$2.15+2.70%
Amp
$0.00378490-1.48%
Helium
$1.44+0.21%
OMG Network
$1.46-0.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20435270-5.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04059636+7.04%
Joe
$0.58518011+2.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01950000-8.76%
Livepeer
$7.01+0.73%
Skale
$0.04101558-0.10%
Polymath Network
$0.16993719-0.07%
Wax
$0.07233964-3.79%
Lisk
$1.12-0.26%
SafePal
$0.48717069+2.24%
NuCypher
$0.12025725+0.17%
DigiByte
$0.00950831+1.52%
MetisDAO
$27.73-2.24%
Cartesi
$0.14842294+3.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00414403-3.54%
Celsius
$0.30291028-10.07%
Secret
$0.66874577-1.09%
Aragon
$3.08-4.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00303521+10.69%
iExec RLC
$1.67+0.09%
Nano
$0.89380438-2.15%
Numeraire
$19.43+3.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00324274-0.83%
Bancor
$0.57986685+1.08%
Syscoin
$0.16515302+3.75%
Spell Token
$0.00077373-0.69%
Civic
$0.10729299-2.09%
Dent
$0.00105570+0.03%
Ren
$0.10074337+0.42%
GAS
$3.40+0.37%
Voyager Token
$0.33309540+0.43%
Keep Network
$0.17141040-0.85%
Chromia
$0.16254754-0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72+2.71%
Augur
$7.98-0.66%
Steem
$0.21813687-2.17%
CEEK VR
$0.08561142+0.18%
NKN
$0.13157258+13.24%
COTI
$0.07654524+1.50%
WazirX
$0.17891529-1.33%
Request
$0.10158953+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.48317756-1.50%
XYO Network
$0.00547298+1.11%
Storj
$0.39260709-3.10%
Stormx
$0.00592596-1.37%
Sun Token
$0.00618714-0.57%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.53+0.47%
Orchid
$0.09023481+2.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26216720-0.52%
Moonriver
$8.47+2.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30105452+2.48%
Serum
$0.17234583-3.98%
Polkastarter
$0.44157680-0.46%
Verge
$0.00260618+4.49%
Quickswap
$83.39-0.32%
Index Chain
$0.05524915+1.49%
Raydium
$0.23637932+0.04%
Enzyme
$22.14+0.24%
CLV
$0.06437881+2.67%
Harvest Finance
$37.52+4.86%
district0x
$0.03018056+3.14%
Kyber Network
$0.77013864-4.47%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00364795+3.70%
SuperRare
$0.13509619+11.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08983216-0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01673581+2.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24152013-0.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022321-2.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.59%
Holo
$0.00194038+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.77%
Saitama
$0.00167522+0.80%
Reef
$0.00280714+1.56%
LooksRare
$0.14356631+1.41%
WINkLink
$0.00008761+1.11%
Harmony
$0.02086859-0.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02159632-0.70%
Tether
$1.00+0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Derivatives Exchange dYdX Ices Canadian Market

Existing Canadian users will be able to trade on the exchange until April 14.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconApr 7, 2023 at 6:24 p.m. UTC
dydx

dYdX CEO Antonio Juliano (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Crypto derivatives exchange dYdX said Friday it is exiting the Canadian market.

At 17:00 UTC, the exchange stopped onboarding new users based in Canada. Current Canadian users will retain full access to dYdX’s platform for the next seven days. But on April 14 they will be moved to “close-only mode” and only allowed to exit their positions and withdraw their capital.

DYdX’s wind down in Canada comes a month and a half after the Canadian Securities Administrators published new regulations that warned crypto exchanges and trading platforms to comply with “enhanced investor protection commitments.”

“We hope that the regulatory climate in Canada will change over time to allow us to resume services in the country,” dYdX said in a blog post.

At press time the dYdX token was trading at $2.45, sliding roughly 5.4% in the past 24 hours.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Read more about
dYdXCanada