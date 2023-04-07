Bitcoin Miner Sphere 3D Sues Partner Gryphon Digital

The complaint, filed with the Southern District of New York on Friday, alleges Gryphon CEO Rob Chang wired 18 of Sphere 3D's bitcoin to an address belonging to a fraudster who masqueraded as Sphere 3D's chief financial officer in January, and another eight bitcoin to the same address a few days later. The lawsuit also alleges Gryphon provided "abhorrent" services to its partner and misrepresented Sphere 3D's computing power as its own in public disclosures.