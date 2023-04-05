Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto-Focused Menai Financial Group Shuttering Market-Making Business in London and Tokyo

The firm said it continues to invest in and expand its asset-management business.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconApr 5, 2023 at 5:07 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 5, 2023 at 6:38 p.m. UTC
High angle view of pedestrians at Paternoster Square, London, UK

(Alexander Spatari/GettyImages)

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Crypto financial-services firm Menai Financial Group is closing its market-making business in Tokyo and London, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The process of refocusing the group is ongoing and the business could still be sold and internal staff reallocated, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.

It isn't clear how many people will be affected by the closures.

The firm said that it continues to invest in and expand its asset-management business and that it remained a strong believer in the “disruptive promise of blockchain technology, especially as it relates to the tokenization of financial and real-world assets.

Index provider MSCI started its own set of digital-assets indexes in collaboration with Menai Financial Group and Compass Financial Technologies last November.

The digital-asset indexes, a first of their kind from MSCI, track the performance of the largest digital assets by market cap, digital assets that use proof-of work-consensus mechanisms and digital assets associated with tech platforms that support smart contracts.

Menai is the latest firm to refocus its operations and cut staff amid tough crypto market conditions. CoinDesk compiled a list of industry players that have made job cuts because of the crypto winter. Based on CoinDesk’s count, an estimated 26,702 people had lost their jobs as of Dec. 9 last year.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Read more about
Financial ServicesLondonTokyomarket makerCrypto