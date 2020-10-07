Mobile and desktop Bitcoin and Lightning wallet BlueWallet has added support for PayJoin to boost user privacy.
- Announced Wednesday, BlueWallet’s update allows two parties to mix coins in one transaction to decrease the likelihood of the exchange being traced.
- PayJoin is a type of coin mixing technology based on Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) 78.
- The wallet’s privacy update comes on the heels of a new report from Europol calling both privacy wallets and cryptocurrencies a “top threat” due to criminal activity.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.