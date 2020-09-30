Algorand and Blockstack PBC’s joint smart contract language, Clarity, is getting a data boost from Chainlink’s oracle network.
- The planned integration will see Chainlink's oracles (information source links for blockchain-based applications) feed data into Clarity's cross-blockchain smart contracts, starting with realtime price points.
- Blockstack said in a press release its users will get access to the entire Chainlink data library "in the near future" but did not provide a timeline.
- The team-up comes ahead of Blockstack's planned Stacks 2.0 protocol upgrade. The startup's CEO Muneeb Ali slated mainnet rollout for late Q4 in a recent blog post update.
- Clarity smart contracts, which will ultimately provide Algorand and Blockstack with inter-chain communications, are also set to debut at mainnet launch.
