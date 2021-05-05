Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com has acquired Artificial Intelligence Exchange (AiX).
- Terms have not been disclosed for the acquisition of the London-based developer of an artificial intelligence (AI) negotiating and matching engine for over-the-counter (OTC) trading.
- The acquisition will help drive the rapid growth of Blockchain.com’s institutional offering, according to a blog post by Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith on Wednesday.
- AiX’s team boasts employees with experience at firms such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Smith added.
- Blockchain.com raised $300 million in Series C funding led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital in March, which valued the company at $5.2 billion.
- That came only a month after a funding round led by Google Ventures valued the company at $3 billion.
- These funding rounds were followed in April by a $100 million investment by Baillie Gifford, a 110-year old asset management firm with $445.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).
