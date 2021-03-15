Bitcoin (BTC) retail investors have picked up the slack amid an apparent decline in institutional inflows so far this quarter, according to a report by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
The decline in institutional investment may be one reason behind bitcoin’s failure to hold above $60,000, as CoinDesk has reported. However, all eyes are on a pickup in retail investment, especially given a new round of U.S. stimulus checks going out in recent days.
- Retail investors have purchased over 187,000 bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 172,684 by institutional investors, according to JPMorgan estimates.
- Institutions were heavy buyers in Q4, far outpacing retail investment.
- But now, both retail and institutional bitcoin flows are more equally balanced compared with Q4.
- The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
