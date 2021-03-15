Bitcoin ( BTC ) retail investors have picked up the slack amid an apparent decline in institutional inflows so far this quarter, according to a report by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

The decline in institutional investment may be one reason behind bitcoin’s failure to hold above $60,000, as CoinDesk has reported. However, all eyes are on a pickup in retail investment, especially given a new round of U.S. stimulus checks going out in recent days.