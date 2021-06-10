Bitcoin (BTC) broke above initial resistance at $36,000 after a near 13% rise on Wednesday. The next resistance level is seen at $40,000, which capped upside moves over the past two weeks.
The short-term trend is improving after a series of lower price highs since May. The weekly chart is showing initial signs of downside exhaustion, which could stabilize the month-long corrective phase.
- Bitcoin returned above the 100-day moving average on the four-hour chart and is approaching short-term overbought levels.
- Buyers could remain active towards $40,000, which is also near the 200-day moving average. The cryptocurrency was trading around $38,000 at press time.
- If a pullback occurs, bitcoin should find initial support around $34,000. Lower support around $30,000 was tested multiple times over the past two weeks as buyers return.
- Bitcoin will need to break free of the short-term consolidation phase to maintain the bullish uptrend. For now, recoveries appear limited given strong overhead resistance.
