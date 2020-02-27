Why the ProgPoW debate is really about process, power and the threat contentious hard forks pose to DeFi.

Last Friday, on Ethereum’s core developer call, the devs agreed to push forward a controversial anti-ASICs consensus algorithm switch known as ProgPoW.

The broader Ethereum community was not pleased, and has spent the last week debating both ProgPoW itself as well as the way decisions in the community get made.

In this 101-guide to the controversy, @nlw breaks down:

What is ProgPoW

The history of the debate

Arguments for and against

Who falls on what side and why

The implications of ProgPoW for DeFi