Yearn is “joining forces” with market coverage provider Cover, capping a busy week for the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol.,
- Cronje said Cover will become the backstop coverage provider for Yearn, and for DeFi as a whole.
- Cover will also be able to expand into a new cover money money market, making the CLAIM token collateral and a borrowable asset.
- For its part, Yearn will get coverage for its vaults and able to over its users a reduced risk product.
- Yearn developers have worked with Cover Protocol developers since inception, so this collaboration came "naturally" for both parties, Cronje said.
- In the past week, Yearn announced a partnership with Pickle Finance, a yield farming protocol; a vault integration with Argent, a crypto wallet; and a merger with Cream Finance, a lending protocol.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.