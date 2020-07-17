Kapow! Watch out superhero fans, noted comic book illustrator Jose Delbo is releasing limited-edition art on a blockchain-based platform.
- Delbo is the Argentinian artist responsible for DC Comic's 1976-1981 "Wonder Woman," Marvel's 1988-1990 "Transformers," "Billy The Kid," and The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" comics.
- The illustrator will premier new artwork on MakersPlace, a blockchain-powered market for rare and collectible digital art, later this month.
- Two separate works will be released: a 43-page digital comic book and a digital Superman artwork by Delbo.
- The digital comic book will be issued in a limited edition of 250 while the Superman artwork will be the only one of its kind.
- The comic will explore serious themes including the coronavirus and the certainty of death.
- The marketplace will use Ethereum to verify the artworks and provide a digital signature from Delbo.
- The artist will also chat with fans about his art at a virtual reality exhibition to be hosted in Decentraland, where his recent work will also be displayed.
- The artworks will go on sale at 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET) on July 23.
