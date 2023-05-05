Alibaba Says ‘Open Sesame’ to Web3

The latest meme coin craze has expanded beyond the world of dogs and into frogs with pepecoin (PEPE), a token that takes its name from the internet meme Pepe the Frog. Just a short while after the token’s launch, one whale had over $1 million in PEPE, which was made with just a small initial investment of 0.19 ETH (about $385). These kinds of stories of exponential growth in value often attract new investors to meme coins, but buyer beware: Once you’ve heard about a story like this, you’re probably way too late to the game and are jumping on the bandwagon too late to benefit. In fact, more often than not, investments in meme coins lose value.