Canadian cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital is trying to woo decentralized finance (DeFi) investors by offering interest payouts on three surging DeFi tokens.
- The publicly traded fintech said it has added chainlink (LINK), kyber network (KNC) and the basic attention token (BAT) to is crypto interest program, offering clients 1% returns on BAT and KNC and 2.5% on LINK.
- Crypto investors are already pouring millions of dollars into DeFi projects this summer, especially LINK, which posted nearly $1 billion in 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinGecko.
- Polkadot's native DOT token, another heavily traded DeFi darling, was also added to Voyager's exchange earlier this week.
- Voyager did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.
