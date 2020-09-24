The world’s largest payments processor has said it’s considering partnership proposals from an increasing number of crypto companies.
- Terry Angelos, Visa's global fintech lead told Forbes cryptocurrency companies had shown a "significant interest" in working with them.
- Although Angelos didn't mention any by name, he said most wanted to plug themselves into the payment processor's network, which has over 60 million merchants in more than 200 countries – the largest of its kind in the world.
- Visa is an increasingly prevalent force in the digital asset space.
- Having first dabbled with a few proof of concepts in 2015, the payment processor has joined (and left) the Libra Association, invested in custodial provider Anchorage, and become a member of the Digital Chamber of Commerce – a blockchain advocacy group in the U.S.
- Exchange Coinbase has been Visa's most prominent crypto partner. After initially collaborating on a branded payment card, Coinbase became a principle member earlier this year, giving it the right to issue Visa cards to other crypto companies.
- But Angelos said Visa had already "onboarded" another 25 crypto companies that were "at various stages of development."
- Some have been through its fast track program, he continued, an initiative that gives selected startups a leg up through guidance and support as well as providing them with access to its payments network.
- Just this month, the crypto lending platform Cred joined the fast track and can now use Visa's network to send interest payments directly to users' bank accounts.
- Asked if Coinbase was likely to remain the only crypto company to be a Visa principle member, Angelos said "we have some that are potentially in the queue."
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.