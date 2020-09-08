Crypto lending platform Cred has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program to speed up payments and borrowing, Cred said Tuesday.
- According to the statement, entry into the fast track program will allow Cred to “more easily leverage the reach, capabilities and security that Visa offers."
- By integrating its services with Visa, Cred can send interest payments directly to customer bank accounts in Visa’s network as well as issue crypto credit cards that will let customers access a line of credit without having to liquidate their crypto assets.
- The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program, launched in the U.S. in July 2019, works as a vehicle for innovative fintech startups to leverage Visa’s vast network, resources and services to scale quickly.
- In April 2020, Visa added shopping app Fold to its fast track program to issue a card that offered bitcoin rewards instead of points.
- Since then, two bitcoin lightning startups Strike and LastBit also joined the program.
Disclosure
