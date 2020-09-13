A reading of “How to Diagnose Your Own Dutch Disease,” a look at the problems of America’s dollar trade.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular daily releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

On this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW looks at recent statistics suggesting that, based on a comprehensive set of measures of well-being, U.S. citizens are worse off than they were a decade ago. 

One potential explanation is the U.S.’ “USD Dutch Disease” – a peculiar set of consequences resulting from the role of the U.S. dollar in the world. 

This week’s reading is “How to Diagnose Your Own Dutch Disease” from the Financial Times.

See also: A Practical Utopian’s Guide to the Coming Collapse

For more episodes and free early access before our regular daily releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

EconomyPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.