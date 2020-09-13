A reading of “How to Diagnose Your Own Dutch Disease,” a look at the problems of America’s dollar trade.

On this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW looks at recent statistics suggesting that, based on a comprehensive set of measures of well-being, U.S. citizens are worse off than they were a decade ago.

One potential explanation is the U.S.’ “USD Dutch Disease” – a peculiar set of consequences resulting from the role of the U.S. dollar in the world.