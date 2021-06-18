The U.S. General Services Administration, an agency that sells surplus assets held by the federal government from office furniture to houses and tractors, said it will auction off bitcoin and litecoin with a combined market value of $377,000.

The bidding in the latest auction starts Friday at 5 p.m. ET and runs through Monday at 5 p.m., according to a press release. Eleven lots of cryptocurrency are on the block, including 8.93 bitcoins and 150.2 litecoins. According to a document on the GSA’s auction website, the litecoins were seized from a taxpayer for nonpayment of internal revenue taxes.

The GSA raised $937,092 by selling 16.99 bitcoins in three auctions earlier this year.

“With the addition of a new type of cryptocurrency, this promises to be one of our most exciting auctions of the year,” Thomas Meiron, regional commissioner for GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said in the statement.