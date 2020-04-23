On this final episode of the Bitcoin in Africa series, we join Anita Posch as she travels to Botswana and speaks with Alakanani Itireleng on bitcoin's present and potential future in the "original home of the honey badger"

In this final episode Anita speaks with Alakanani Itireleng, who founded the Satoshicentre in Botswana in 2014 and single-handedly built a growing bitcoin community. She is the heart and center of bitcoin education there, even the government is relying on her consultancy. This interview was recorded as Anita traveled through southern Africa in February of 2020, just days before the COVID-19 lockdowns went into effect. Her greatest ambition, the organization of a Bitcoin conference in Southern Africa will not come true soon. If you’d like to support her work and the Satoshicentre, connect with her on twitter

“Bitcoin is for everyone. Bitcoin is the currency of love.” Alakanani Itireleng

“Bitcoin is allowing me to use and receive money from anyone and to send it to anyone around the world without discriminating. That’s the most excellent thing about bitcoin. It’s money for everyone, regardless of where you are coming from, your race or creed or whatever. So it’s the best.” Alakanani Itireleng

They talk about:

How her son's illness and death lead to the first meetup

The internet as “white people’s problem”

The high unemployment rate in Botswana

The cost of internet connections

Ponzi schemes and how they are disturbing bitcoin adoption

Bitcoin use cases and regulation in Botswana

Exchanging the local currency pula to bitcoin

African countries on the forefront of adoption

Her opinion about libra and lightning

Mobile money in Botswana

The future of bitcoin in Botswana

