The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a Cornell University Law School professor as a candidate for the country’s top banking regulator, the New York Times reported.
- The process is in its early stages, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Saule Omarova is a professor of banking law and could be nominated to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the next few months.
- In her academic work, Omarova has pointed to the risks banks face as they explore the crypto world, the paper said.
