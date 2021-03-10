The Twitter accounts of several prominent figures in the cryptocurrency community were suspended early on Wednesday.
- CoinDesk became aware, at around 4:44 UTC (11:44 p.m. ET), that accounts such as @thecryptodog, @woonomic, @KoroushAK and @100trillionusd had been suspended.
- The accounts are popular within the crypto community, garnering millions of followers for their bitcoin and other crypto-related trading ideas.
- "Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules," was the only reason given initially by the social media giant.
- After the publication of this report, Willy Woo (@woonomic) tweeted that his account had been reinstated after roughly six hours.
- In a message from Twitter included in the tweet, the reasons for the suspension were attributed to automated systems that had flagged his account as spam "by mistake."
- Some of the other suspended accounts were reinstated by 09:54 UTC.
- Social media platforms broadly have often suspended or banned crypto-related accounts, sometimes for seemingly no clear reason.
- Last month, CoinDesk's YouTube account was briefly suspended. While the account was restored within a day, CoinDesk still has no explanation for the suspension.
- CoinDesk attempted to contact Twitter to determine a reason for the suspensions but was not able to receive a response by press time.
UPDATE (09:43 UTC, March 10, 2021): Added new tweet from Willy Woo containing more recent details on the suspensions.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.