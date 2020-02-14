The halving? Coronavirus and volatility? Fed action? Listeners vote on what's driving crypto growth.
There’s no denying 2020 is off to a roaring start. From prices to volume to social media, sentiment is up, up, up. But what’s driving it? On this special Valentine’s Day episode, @nlw reacts to listeners' votes about which narratives are driving the shift in energy, discussing:
- The BTC halving
- Coronavirus and volatility
- Fed action
- Central bank digital currency intrigue
- Ethereum and DeFi
- Price reflexivity and Lindy effects
The episode finishes with some hot takes on what is driving the markets and what we should be most concerned about and most excited for, with Ikigai Asset Management’s chief investment officer, Travis Kling.
