EigenLayer, After Touching Off Restaking Frenzy, Plans Own EIGEN token

Crypto traders have been speculating for many months that EigenLayer would come out with its own token, and they had piled deposits into the protocol even before it went live a few weeks ago, on bets that they would receive rewards for early users. EigenLayer is at the core of a new trend known as "restaking," where users’ ether (ETH) tokens that are deposited or "staked" as security on the Ethereum blockchain can be repurposed to secure additional networks or protocols.