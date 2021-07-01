South Africa is accelerating its push to regulate crypto assets after being hit by two scams this year, Bloomberg reported.
- A regulatory structure should be in place in three to six months, Bloomberg said, citing Kuben Naidoo, CEO of the Prudential Authority, which regulates the country’s banks and insurers.
- “We are of the view that cryptocurrencies are risky and we want to ensure that the financial sector is aware of those risks and pricing for those risks properly,” Naidoo said.
- In June, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which regulates market conduct, said it will start to deal with crypto assets "in a phased and structured approach."
- That's the same month that the founders of crypto investment firm Africrypt disappeared with an estimated $3.6 billion of bitcoin. Earlier this year, Mirror Trading International reportedly defrauded investors of more than $589 million.
