Crypto exchange ShapeShift has sued its former senior engineer in Colorado Federal District Court for damages caused by his alleged theft of $900,000 in bitcoin.
- As detailed in the exchange's Wednesday demand for jury trail, Azamat Mukhiddinov allegedly siphoned 90 bitcoin away from his employer via "malicious code and programs" he is accused of having installed on its servers.
- Executives said they discovered the $900,000 hole in the company's balance sheet on May 21 and traced it to Mukhiddinov within days.
- Mukhiddinov has already made the company whole, the company said. He quickly paid it back via wire transfers, cash-packed "duffel bag" handoffs and bitcoin payments, according to the lawsuit.
- ShapeShift now wants Mukhiddinov to pay $5,000 in damages for the time and effort employees spent cleaning the exchange's servers of his bitcoin-stealing code.
