Crypto mining stocks rallied on Monday on the recent rise in bitcoin’s price, as well as on support for an amendment to the U.S. infrastructure bill that would specifically exclude miners from additional tax reporting requirements.

BIT Mining (BTCM), CleanSpark (CLSK) and Bitfarms (BITF) were all up by double-digit percentages on Monday, rising around 21%, 12%, and 11%, respectively, while Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), Hive Blockchain Technologies (CVE) were also up 8%, 5% and 7%, respectively. Argo Blockchain (ARBKF), which reported earnings early on Monday, however, was down 2%.

“Mining stocks currently are levered plays on the price of bitcoin,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst who covers Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Asset Holdings at Compass Point Research. “All of that is occurring while the hash rate is relatively muted … because of the Chinese miner disruption, which is still taking months to shake out.”