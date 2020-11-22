Jay Clayton is stepping down as chairman of the Securities Exchange Commission. Here’s what that means for crypto and traditional markets.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.
On this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW reads Joe Nocera’s recent Op-Ed “Clayton’s Exit at SEC Opens Door to Protect Investors” from Bloomberg.
NLW expands upon the piece, discussing Clayton’s legacy in crypto and how a Biden economic team might impact the space.
