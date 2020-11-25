The Libra Association, the organization developing the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project libra, has hired a former banking regulator and industry veteran as general counsel for its payments subsidiary.

The hire, Saumya Bhavsar, will assist Libra Networks in “launching and managing a compliant payment system” the Swiss-based association said Wednesday. That could be crucial for a project that faces regulatory headwinds at seemingly every turn.

Bhavsar will be calling upon 25 years in banking regulation across the public and private sector. She was a senior attorney at the U.S. national banking regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the late 90’s and early 00’s.