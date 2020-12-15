Cryptocurrency payments provider SatoshiPay has inked a deal with German bank Bankhaus von der Heydt to become the first user of its recently revealed euro-backed stablecoin (EURB).
- Announced Tuesday by SatoshiPay investor Blue Star Capital, the payments firm plans to integrate the regulatory complaint EURB into its cross border money transfer service called DTransfer.
- Bankhaus von der Heydt, an institution established in 1754, partnered with Bitbond to launch its euro-backed stablecoin on Stellar last week.
- Bitbond played a role in the development and integration of EURB, while Bankhaus von der Heydt provides its banking infrastructure and regulatory framework.
- U.K. based Blue Star, which has a 27.7% stake in the company, said the addition of EURB would be good for SatoshiPay users.
- Bankhaus von der Heydt brings "a stable on and off-ramp for EURB transactions with instant EUR-based bank transfers within the Single Euro Payments Area," according to the announcement.
