How will key events coming up in 2020 like the bitcoin halving be impacted by the presence of derivatives? One of the most important (yet somehow quiet) narratives of 2019 has been the financialization of bitcoin and the emergence of a robust market for derivative products.

At the same time, not all crypto projects are trying to change money. Some, like the Saint Fame DAO, a fashion house-slash-human coordination experiment, are simply trying to do interesting things that people think are cool.

Show notes and links for December 20th, 2019